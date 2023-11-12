x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Veterans Day ceremony in Newton

Newton /
| 12 Nov 2023 | 08:56
    Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard present the colors during the Flags of Honor Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 in front of Newton Town Hall. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard present the colors during the Flags of Honor Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 in front of Newton Town Hall. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    Jazira Faines, a student at Newton High School, sings the National Anthem.
    Jazira Faines, a student at Newton High School, sings the National Anthem.
    Veterans listen to the Flags of Honor Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 in front of Newton Town Hall.
    Veterans listen to the Flags of Honor Dedication Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 in front of Newton Town Hall.
    Evan Hutchens, a student at Halsted Middle School, reads his essay about veterans. He won Newton’s essay contest.
    Evan Hutchens, a student at Halsted Middle School, reads his essay about veterans. He won Newton’s essay contest.
    Jeffrey Korger of the Franklin Borough Police Department plays the bagpipes.
    Jeffrey Korger of the Franklin Borough Police Department plays the bagpipes.
    Newton Councilwoman Sandra Lee Diglio reads names of the honorees during the ceremony. At left are Deputy Mayor John-Paul Couce and Mayor Michelle Teets.
    Newton Councilwoman Sandra Lee Diglio reads names of the honorees during the ceremony. At left are Deputy Mayor John-Paul Couce and Mayor Michelle Teets.
    Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard toll the honor bell.
    Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard toll the honor bell.
    A member of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard presents a wreath.
    A member of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard presents a wreath.
    Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard salute after presenting wreaths.
    Members of the American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard salute after presenting wreaths.
    Newton Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr., at podium, said Newton will start a Hometown Heroes banner program next year. A sample banner is behind him.
    Newton Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr., at podium, said Newton will start a Hometown Heroes banner program next year. A sample banner is behind him.
    The American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard fires a rifle salute.
    The American Legion Post 86 Honor Guard fires a rifle salute.
    Taps is played during the ceremony.
    Taps is played during the ceremony.
    Taps is played during the ceremony.
    Taps is played during the ceremony.
    A huge American flag is hung from a Newton Fire Department ladder truck.
    A huge American flag is hung from a Newton Fire Department ladder truck.