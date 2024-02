The Byram Township Recreation Committee will hold its 2024 Polar Plunge at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18 at Lake Lackawanna Beach, 158 Lackawanna Drive.

Pre-registration is required. Send email to recreation@byramtownship.org

For information, call the Recreation Department at 973-347-2500 ext. 160.

Donations of food and coats for the Waterloo Food Pantry will be accepted.