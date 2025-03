The annual Polar Plunge, organized by Byram Recreation, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 16.

It was postponed from Feb. 16.

The event will be at the Lake Lackawanna Beach, 3 Lake Drive, Stanhope.

Register to participate on Community Pass.

For information, call the Recreation Department at 973-347-2500 ext. 160.

Attendees are asked to bring a donation for the Waterloo Food Pantry.