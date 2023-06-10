x
Pride Celebration photos

Newton /
| 10 Jun 2023 | 06:04
    A drag performer poses for a photo at the Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 10 in Newton. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
    A drag performer lip syncs to recorded music.
    A drag performer dances with girls in the crowd.
    A drag performer dances for the crowd.
    A drag performer strikes a pose.
    A drag performer lip syncs to recorded music.
    A drag performer greets those attending the Pride Celebration.
    Zoe Heard, left, of Sussex County Pride organized the Pride Celebration. ThorLabs of Newton donated money for the event and permitted it to be set up in a company parking lot.
    A band performs at the event.
    About 40 vendors set up tables.
    Todd Gillespie of Pflag answers questions from visitors.
    A boy uses chalk to draw on the pavement.
    Drag performers pose for a photo under a rainbow of balloons.
