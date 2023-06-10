Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Where In Clues
Where In Answers
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Pride Celebration photos
kathy shwiff
Newton
/
| 10 Jun 2023 | 06:04
A drag performer poses for a photo at the Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 10 in Newton. (Photos by Kathy Shwiff)
A drag performer lip syncs to recorded music.
A drag performer dances with girls in the crowd.
A drag performer dances for the crowd.
A drag performer strikes a pose.
A drag performer lip syncs to recorded music.
A drag performer greets those attending the Pride Celebration.
Zoe Heard, left, of Sussex County Pride organized the Pride Celebration. ThorLabs of Newton donated money for the event and permitted it to be set up in a company parking lot.
A band performs at the event.
About 40 vendors set up tables.
Todd Gillespie of Pflag answers questions from visitors.
A boy uses chalk to draw on the pavement.
Drag performers pose for a photo under a rainbow of balloons.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
drag queens
2
kathy shwiff
3
Newton
4
PFLAG Sussex County
5
pride celebration
6
zoe heard
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED