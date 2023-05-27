Public hearing on senior services is Thursday

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services (Area Agency on Aging), and its advisory council will hold their annual public hearing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the Sparta Senior Center, 40 Trapasso Drive.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on the proposed 2024 Area Plan Update, which generates funding for Sussex County through the Older Americans Act of 1965.

At the hearing, officials will summarize the planning and contracting process and a presentation of currently funded programs will be provided.

Several service agencies will be available to provide information and answer questions.

Attendees will have an opportunity to voice their opinions on service needs for the seniors of Sussex County.

A copy of the 2023-25 Area Plan Contract, including all currently funded services by the Sussex County Area Agency on Aging, is online at https://www.sussex.nj.us/documents/dhs/srsvcs/2023/2023%20APC%20full%20grant.pdf

If you are interested in testifying at the hearing or would like to submit written testimony, please contact the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services by May 30 at 973-579-0555 ext. 1222 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us