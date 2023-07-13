x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Reassessment webinar is tonight

NEWTON. Appraisal Systems, which was hired to conduct property reassessments for the town, will hold an informational webinar where residents may ask questions at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Newton /
| 13 Jul 2023 | 10:52
    Reassessment webinar is tonight

Newton is undergoing a reassessment of properties to bring the valuations in line with market conditions.

In the first year of the five-year program, the town plans to inspect all properties. During each of the next four years, a quarter of properties will be inspected on a rotating basis.

A letter outlining the program was mailed to all property owners.

Newton has hired Appraisal Systems (ASI) to conduct the reassessments.

That company will hold an informational webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Residents may ask questions during the online meeting.

The webinar will be recorded and posted on the ASI and on Newton’s website at https://newtontownhall.com/ for later viewing.

To access the webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81254991949 Webinar ID: 812 5499 1949

For questions about inspections and/or the valuation procedure, call ASI at (201) 493-8530 or the Newton tax assessor’s office at 973-383-3521.

For information about the reassessment process, go online to www.asinj.com

To access the reassessment webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81254991949 Webinar ID: 812 5499 1949