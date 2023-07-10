Reassessment webinar Thursday

Newton is undergoing a reassessment of properties to bring the valuations in line with market conditions.

In the first year of the five-year program, the town plans to inspect all properties. During each of the next four years, a quarter of properties will be inspected on a rotating basis.

A letter outlining the program was mailed to all property owners.

Newton has hired Appraisal Systems (ASI) to conduct the reassessments.

That company will hold an informational webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Residents may ask questions during the online meeting.

The webinar will be recorded and posted on the ASI and on Newton’s website at https://newtontownhall.com/ for later viewing.

To access the webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday, go online to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81254991949 Webinar ID: 812 5499 1949

For questions about inspections and/or the valuation procedure, call ASI at (201) 493-8530 or the Newton tax assessor’s office at 973-383-3521.

For information about the reassessment process, go online to www.asinj.com