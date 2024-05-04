SCCC Health Fair will be Thursday

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will hold a Health Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 9.

The event will take place in the Performing Arts and Health Sciences Building, Rooms A207 and A208.

It is free and open to the public.

The Health Fair, organized by the college’s Medical Assistant program, will offer screenings, including blood pressure, blood cholesterol, blood glucose, hemoglobin levels, heart rate monitoring, and height and weight measurements.

A brief lesson in cardiopulmonary resuscitation will be provided.

”We are thrilled to host the Health Fair and provide our community members with the chance to prioritize their health,” said Suzan Melik, Medical Assistant coordinator at SCCC. “Our MA program is dedicated to promoting health awareness and education, and this event aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Medical Assistants act as patient liaisons and patient-centered medical home team members.

The MA program at SCCC is one of only five programs in New Jersey accredited by CAAHEP, the nation’s largest accrediting body for Medical Assistants.

For information, contact Melik at smelik@sussex.edu