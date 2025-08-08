x
SCCC holds info sessions Thursday

NEWTON. One is for homeschooled students and their families and the other for those interested in Career and Technical Education.

Newton
08 Aug 2025
Sussex County Community College (SCCC) will hold an information session for homeschooled students and their families from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 14 in the Performing Arts Center Atrium.

After a welcome by the college president, Cory Homer, there will be a question-and-answer session and a guided tour of the campus.

Light refreshments will be served.

For information, send email to admissions@sussex.edu

Career education

SCCC also will host a session on Career and Technical Education (CTE) for students interested in starting this fall.

The session will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14 at the McGuire Technical Education Center, 47 Main St., Newton.

Faculty members and industry professionals will discuss the programs, which range from automotive and diesel to health care and culinary arts. A list of programs is online at sussex.edu/cte

Student Support Services will assist with applying, registering students for classes and discussing financial aid options.