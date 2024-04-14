x
School election is Tuesday

BYRAM TWP. Voters will choose one school board member and decide on a proposed additional tax increase of about $1.7 million.

| 14 Apr 2024 | 09:01
    Debbie Rosario
    James McBain
Voters in Byram Township will go to the polls Tuesday, April 16 to choose one member of the Board of Education and to accept or reject a proposed additional tax increase of about $1.7 million.

Officials say the increase is needed to maintain the school district’s programming and restore four teaching positions to its budget.

The increase would mean that the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay an extra $166.80 this year. The owner of the average township home, which is assessed at $255,764, would pay $426.48 more.

The board’s proposed budget for the 2024-25 school year includes a tax-levy increase of 2.89 percent. Voters do not have a say on the district budget.

2 vying for one seat

Two candidates are running for one seat on the school board. The term is for one year.

James McBain, a former member who recently was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board, faces Debbie Rosario, a political science student who has been a preschool and day-care teacher.

Incumbents Courtny Gallagher and Kristy McFarlane are unopposed in their bids for re-election to two seats with three-year terms.