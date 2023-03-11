Seniors invited to lunch, musical March 19 at Newton High School

Senior citizens are invited to see “9 to 5,” the spring musical at Newton High School on Sunday, March 19.

The show, based on the 1980 movie with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, also will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. For $15 tickets, go online to nhs.booktix.com

On March 19, lunch will be served in the high school cafeteria at 12:30 p.m. and the show begins at 2 p.m.

Reservations are required and space is limited. The event is for those age 55 and older.

RSVP by Monday, March 13 at 973-383-3521 ext. 247 or send email to recreation@newtontownhall.com