A Spring Craft Fair is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at the Newton High School, 44 Ryerson Ave.

The event will support the Class of 2025.

There will be more than 60 crafters, makers and local nonprofit groups as well as food trucks, a bake sale, face painting and the Easter Bunny.

Benny’s Bodega will be collecting donations of food and personal-care products.