Stanhope Family Fun Day is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Lake Musconetcong Park, 46 Musconetcong Ave.

There will be games, prizes, music and food.

The free event is sponsored by the Stanhope Recreation Commission. All ages are welcome.

The rain date is Sunday, July 16.

Those interested in volunteering at the event may call 973-347-0159 ext. 39 or send email to Recreation@stanhopenj.gov