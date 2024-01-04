Home
Sussex County winters
As we brace for a snowstorm this weekend, here is a look at winters past.
| 04 Jan 2024 | 04:38
Newton Green after a blizzard in February 1899. (Photo courtesy of Sussex County Historical Society)
A woman next to a long toboggan. (Photo by Curt Engelbrecht courtesy of Gwen Donovan)
This vintage ice hockey scene is courtesy of a Girl Scout photographer.
In this photo, estimated to be from the late 1930s or early 1940s, a horse pulls a sled in Sparta. (Photo courtesy of Marilyn Van Kirk Mull)
Spring Street in Newton after the Jan. 25, 1905, snowstorm. (Photo courtesy of the Eppler Collections)
A winter scene in Franklin from 1915. (Photo courtesy of the Eppler Collections)
A car heads out after a snowstorm in 1955. (Photo courtesy of Chris Van Orden)
The Stillwater Hotel. (Photo courtesy of Ed Fritsche)
Newton Green after a blizzard in February 1899. Photo courtesy of Sussex County Historical Society.
The attached photo is from the Luba Family Collection. The original Mr Luba was a mason and worked on the construction of many of the Crane homes. The photo is a professional photo taken by the Belden Studios in Newark. They are no longer in business.
The building on the hill is Newton Hospital. Photo courtesy of Carol Bull postcard collection
