Synchronized swimming show moved to Monday

A synchronized swimming show based on the 2010 movie ‘Tangled,’ will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Cranberry Lake Community Club in Byram Township.

The show, based on the German fairy tale “Rapunzel,” is free and open to the public.

The show, which had been planned for Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4, was cut short, then canceled because of concerns about lightning.

The cast of 14 includes boys and girls ages 5-13. They have been rehearsing the show since the beginning of July.

The show is directed by Jack Galvin and Audrey Everett. Both are swimming instructors at the club. They run the synchronized swimming program as volunteers.

Galvin took over direction of the program four years ago when he was 13. He started taking part in it when he was 6.

His mother had been part of the program when she was younger.

The synchronized swimming program began in 1983 some years after a similar program, known as water ballet, had ended.

The Cranberry Lake Community Club opened 100 years ago.

Both Galvin and Everett said their families have spent summers at Cranberry Lake for four generations.

Galvin lives on Staten Island, where he will be a senior at Monsignor Farrell High School this fall.

Everett lives in St. Augustine, Fla.