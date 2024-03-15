Talk on Civil War trivia Tuesday

Peter Lubrecht will discuss “Civil War Trivia: Fact or Fiction?” at the Colonel Henry Ryerson Civil War Round Table meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

The meeting will be at Sussex County Community College’s (SCCC) Student Center Theater in the “D” Building, One College Hill Road, Newton.

Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

Lubrecht is an author and historian who was awarded the George Hartleb Memorial Award for Excellence in German American Studies by the National Steuben Society in 2018.

He is a retired teacher who is an avid researcher, with an interest in the Civil War, history, and German and American history. He has been lecturing about German American contributions to American culture locally and nationally.

Lubrecht originally is from New York City, where he appeared in an experimental theater program conducted by the New York Public Schools under the aegis of Harold Jackson of the Harlem Renaissance; he was a guest on NPR at age 9.

He taught for many years in public and private schools, ending his academic career as an adjunct professor of writing and humanities at SCCC. He also taught at Lehman University Graduate School and Lincoln Center (Performing Arts in the English Classroom), Jersey City University, and Bergen, Morris and Passaic community colleges.

He has bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from New York University.

His books include “The New Jersey Butterfly Boys in the Civil War: The Hussars of the Union Army” (History Press; 2011) and “Germans in New Jersey: A History” (History Press; 2013); “New Jersey Hessians: Truth and Lore” (History Press 2016); “Liebe Kück: A German Soldier’s Story of the Great War” and “Carl Schurtz: German-American Statesman” ( Fonthill Media’s America Through Time Series).

His latest book, “The Statesman and the Socialite, Carl Schurz and Fanny Chapman: Secret Love, Letters and Life in the Gilded Age,” has just been released.

The Round Table will raffle several books about the American Civil War immediately after the presentation.

For information, call Jim Rawson at 973-362-0132.