Touch-a-Truck on Friday in Andover

Firetrucks, tractors and construction vehicles will be part of a Touch-a-Truck event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Tranquility Farms, 47 Decker Pond Road, Andover.

Tickets are required for adults and children. They cost $3 per person. Children age 2 and younger are free. The Touch-a-Truck and cow train ride are $6 a person for those age 2 and older.

A portion of each ticket will benefit the Allamuchy and Green Township Fire Departments and Allamuchy-Green First Aid Squad.

Food will be available for purchase. Bounce pillow tickets are available for an additional charge.

To buy tickets online, go to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tranquillityfarms/981949?fbclid=IwAR37Btybqa8KT36LwERJ4R_f6MRgyM4krwQ2et_drvNuNZgVDWrsTF9_9Eo