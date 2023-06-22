Translation honors father’s memory

Artemios John Korkidis incorporated his life lessons into his work as a writer.

After his death in 2016, his daughter, Katherine E.A. Korkidis of Andover, honored his memory by translating his works from Greek to English.

“My father chose in his later years to write stories about his life and experiences as a gift to his daughters and his grandchildren,” she said. “(He was) a philosopher and intellectual.”

“The Price of Passion” by Artemios John Korkidis, translated by Katherine E.A. Korkidis, was released May 11 by Dorrance Publishing Co.

The book is a romantic tragedy, reflecting the excessive need for control within a dysfunctional marriage. Told from multiple perspectives, it aims to help the reader understand human weaknesses and behavior.

The main character, Peter, is estranged from his family after choosing to date outside of his ethnic tradition. Arranged courtship is a tradition in Greek culture, with young men and women introduced and “matched” through their families.

“My parents tried to match me,” said Katherine, a biophysical chemist who has taught at Sparta, Pope John and Morris Catholic high schools. She also writes novels.

“Regardless of (Artemios’) strict tradition, I wanted to be like him. I write currently because of my father. I look up to him.”

Artemios grew up on the island of Crete in Greece, then immigrated to New York City as a young man. He wrote for the National Herald, known as the newspaper of record for the Greek Diaspora community.

Writing became a bond between father and daughter.

While Katherine carefully preserved her father’s work in “The Price of Passion,” she enhanced parts of the translation to include details.

“I added content to make (Peter) more likable, acceptable,” she said. “It was a tough story because (the couple) could not change. That’s the tragedy. The ending is inevitable when keeping it realistic.”

Artemios crafted four manuscripts and more than 100 paintings in his lifetime. He incorporated his naturalist philosophy in all of his work.

Katherine now is translating his fourth book, “Captain Nikolai Remembers,” which is based at sea.