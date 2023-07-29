Tuesday is deadline for Kean intern applications

The office of Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, is accepting applications for the fall internship program.

The program provides students with a chance to gain hands-on experience in the fast-paced world of public service and legislative affairs.

As an integral part of the congressional office, interns will have the chance to work closely with staff members and contribute to the development and implementation of legislative initiatives.

The experience will provide valuable insights into the inner workings of the U.S. Congress and the day-to-day responsibilities of a congressional office.

“We are excited to offer this internship program to motivated individuals who are passionate about public service,” said Kean. “Our interns play a vital role in supporting our work on behalf of the constituents we serve, and I am proud to provide them with a valuable learning experience.”

To apply, go online to https://kean.house.gov/services/internships and complete the application.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Aug. 1.