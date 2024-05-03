Young Survival Coalition hosts ‘Walk in the Woods’ on Saturday

The New Jersey chapter of the Young Survival Coalition (YSC) will launch with a special event titled “Walk in the Woods” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

The event, dedicated to connecting young breast cancer survivors, will take place at the Gnome Hollow Preserve, 2039 Stillwater Road, Newton. It is hosted by Ridge and Valley Conservancy.

The YSC is an international organization committed to supporting and empowering young women diagnosed with breast cancer when they are younger than 40. It aims to provide resources, connections and a supportive community tailored to their needs.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance. There is a suggested donation entry fee of $10.

Register online at ridgeandvalleyconservancy.org/events/2024/5/4/young-survivor-coalition-walk-in-the-woods-kickoff-event