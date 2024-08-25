Lord’s Auction will be Saturday

The 77th annual Tranquility United Methodist Church Lord’s Auction will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

The church is at the corner of Kennedy Road and Route 517 in Tranquility.

The proceeds will go to renovate the 221-year-old church and reconstruct the steeple.

Artwork; handmade quilts; knitted, crocheted and cross stitch items; woodwork; plants; baked goods; jelly; fresh local produce; hand-painted items; even calves will be auctioned under the tent rain or shine.

Food, drink and ice cream will be sold.

For information, go online to tranquilityumc.org