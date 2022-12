Santa will have breakfast with residents from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5360, 85 Mill St.

He also will have gifts for the children.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger eat free.

Breakfast will be served by Newton High School football players, while Santa is escorted by the Newton Fire Department.

The post also is collecting new, unwrapped toys for the annual Toys For Tots drive until Dec. 15.