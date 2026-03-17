$!$500 reward offered for info leading to dog abandonment arrest

The New Jersey State Police are currently investigating multiple incidents involving the abandonment of dogs in three separate locations throughout the county.
On Monday, March 16, at approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers from Troop “B” Sussex Station responded to multiple reports of abandoned dogs on County Route 619 in Stillwater, Meadows Road in Lafayette Township, and Clark Road in Wantage Township, Sussex County.
At each location, approximately 6-8 small dogs were found abandoned in open crates without food or water.
Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers believe the incidents at these locations are connected due to the similar appearance and characteristics of the dogs, as well as the manner in which they were abandoned. Multiple animal control agencies rescued approximately 12 dogs; many are currently at Wantage Animal Shelter.
Troopers believe additional dogs remain unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are ongoing and officials are working to ensure the safety, care, and proper placement of the animals.
“These acts of abandonment are not only cruel but also illegal,” said Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada. “Law enforcement is committed to identifying those responsible and holding them accountable.”
The Sussex County Sheriff’s Crimestoppers program is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for these incidents.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling 973-300-CRIME (2746) or by visiting www.sussexcountysheriff.com to complete a tip form. All tipsters will remain anonymous.
The investigation remains ongoing, and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.