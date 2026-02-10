Hayden seeks pretrial intervention

Former Sussex County Commissioner Bill Hayden’s Feb. 9 Superior Court appearance in Newton was adjourned to allow more time for the parties to agree on a pretrial intervention that would result in the charge against him being dropped if he meets specific conditions.

“An application for pretrial intervention program is still being looked at so [the court date] was moved out a couple of weeks,” a Sussex County Criminal Division court services supervisor said Monday afternoon.

Pretrial intervention is the state’s diversionary program for first-time offenders of non-violent crimes, allowing them to avoid criminal prosecution by completing up to three years of probation. Then the criminal charges are dismissed.

At his arraignment last September, before Judge Janine Allen, Hayden, represented by attorney Emile Lisboa, pleaded not guilty to one count of filing a fraudulent tax return, a third-degree crime. He is accused of falsely claiming veteran status on a tax return.

After his not-guilty plea, state Deputy Attorney General Christopher Scerbo offered Hayden a sentence of probation if he pleads guilty and resigns from public office and employment.

Hayden works for the state Dept. of Transportation as a permit supervisor, though he is currently suspended due to being charged.

According to the prosecutor, Hayden assisted his then-wife in the preparation of their New Jersey Gross Income Tax Return for the tax year ending Dec. 31, 2019. On it, the box “Spouse/CU Partner Veteran” was marked, indicating that Hayden is a veteran although he is not.

As a result, it is alleged, Hayden received a $6,000 exemption to which he was not entitled, resulting in the avoidance of about $382 in taxes.

Third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.

His term as a commissioner expired at the end of last year. He did not seek re-election. He is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.