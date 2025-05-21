Law & Order. In brief

DWI charge

Jonathan Valdez, 35, of Warren was charged with driving while intoxicated about 11:15 p.m. May 8 after a Byram Township police officer saw a white Jeep traveling at a low rate of speed on Route 206, police said.

The officer also saw the Jeep failing to maintain its lane and traveling at varying speeds in an erratic manner. As the police car got closer, the Jeep rapidly accelerated to a high rate of speed, police said.

After stopping the Jeep, the officer suspected that the driver, Valdez, might be intoxicated. He was asked to perform several standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Valdez was arrested, and during a search of the passenger area, an open alcoholic beverage container was found.

He was taken to the police station, where he refused to provide valid breath samples.

Valdez also was charged with refusal to submit to breath tests, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to keep right, reckless driving and careless driving.

He was released to a family member pending an appearance in Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

DWI charge

Richard Morris Jr., 45, of Andover was charged with driving while intoxicated about 6:50 p.m. April 21 after a Byram Township police officer saw a white GMC pickup truck with a driver-side taillight out on Lackawanna Drive, police said.

The officer also saw the truck failing to maintain its lane on Lackawanna and Route 206.

After stopping the truck and talking to the driver, Morris, the officer suspected that he might be intoxicated.

Morris was asked to perform several standardized field sobriety tests, which he refused. He was taken to the police station, where he refused to provide sufficient breath samples.

He also was charged with refusal to submit to tests, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, careless driving and maintenance of lamps.

He was released to a family member pending an appearance in Andover-Joint Municipal Court.