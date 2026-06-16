Newton man remanded to county jail pending trial

A Newton man facing narcotics charges has been remanded to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending trial.

Timothy McClain, 44, was arrested last month after Newton police and other law enforcement agencies recovered 13.41 grams of suspected crack cocaine following a months-long investigation relating to drug activity in Newton.

On June 9 in Sussex County Superior Court, Judge Stephen Taylor granted a motion for pre-trial detention from prosecutor Jerome Neidhardt. This means McClain would remain behind bars through trial unless the matter were resolved sooner.

McClain was charged with manufacturing, distributing, or dispensing a controlled dangerous substance as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Zappa said McClain is also facing charges in a separate matter related to alleged vehicle burglaries at multiple locations in Newton.

“My client is pleading not guilty to all charges,” McClain’s attorney Jeffrey Patti said last week.

Arrested alongside McClain on May 28 was Andre Upshaw, 40 of Paterson, who is charged with manufacturing, distributing, or dispensing a controlled dangerous substance.

“The investigation was initiated in response to ongoing narcotics-related activity affecting the Town of Newton,” Newton police Lt. Jared Zappa said. “At this time, the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office has advised that the specific address where the search warrant was executed not be released.”

McClain is due back in court at 9:30 a.m. on June 29 in front of Judge Michael Gaus for a pre-indictment conference on both matters.