Football roundup: High Point beats Wallkill Valley, 49-22

High Point Regional High School’s football team defeated Wallkill Valley Regional High School, 49-22, in the season opener Thursday, Aug. 29.

The game was played at High Point in Sussex.

Jerron Martress scored two touchdowns for the Wildcats, and John Elko, Giovoughni Dureny and Brendan Lehman made one each.

Elko completed four of eight pass attempts for a total of 86 yards. He also rushed for 61 yards.

Martress rushed for 113 yards.

Jacob Woods made five extra points in six attempts.

No statistics were available for Wallkill Valley.

Sparta loses, 33-9

Sparta High School lost its season opener to Montville, 33-9, on Aug. 29 at home.

Lucas Brown made the Spartans’ only touchdown in the third quarter on a pass from quarterback Shane Hoover.

That was followed by a 26-yard field goal by Brody Tanyeri. He also kicked the extra point.

Hoover passed for a total of 174 yards, completing 23 of 36 attempts.

Anthony Feaster made three touchdowns for Montville and Mike Vito made one. Dominick Grunke kicked two field goals and three extra points.

Jefferson falls, 39-6

Jefferson Township High School was defeated by Verona, 39-6, in the Mountaineer Classic, its season opener, on Aug. 29.

The game was played in Verona.

Dalton Talmadge posted the only points for Jefferson, making a touchdown on a pass from Connor Consiglio in the fourth quarter.

Jayden Nigro made three touchdowns for Verona. Bodie Maisano scored two touchdowns and Jesse Wagner made one.

Logan Knoetig kicked three extra points in five attempts.

Games next week

High Point will play Hackettstown there Thursday, Sept. 5.

Kittatinny will play its season opener at Lenape Valley on Friday, Sept. 6.

Sparta will play Lakeland there Sept. 6.

Vernon will play Dover at home Sept. 6.

Jefferson will play West Milford at home Sept. 6.

Hopatcong will play Manville in its season opener there Sept. 6.

Newton will play its season opener as Sussex Tech on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Wallkill Valley will play North Warren at home Sept. 7.

Pope John will play Paramus Catholic at home Sept. 7.