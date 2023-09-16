Football roundup: Sparta crushed by Ramapo, 41-0

Sparta High School remains win-less after playing three games this season.

The Spartans were shut out, 41-0, by Ramapo there Thursday night, Sept. 14.

Sparta earlier lost to Lakeland and Vernon.

Kittatinny Regional High School fell to Hanover Park, 6-0, on Thursday night. Its record is now 1-2.

The Hornets, who are undefeated so far this season, made the only touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

Next week’s match-ups:

• Sparta will play at West Morris at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

• Kittatinny will play Newton at home at 7 p.m. Friday.