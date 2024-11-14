Kittatinny in state tournament semifinal

The Kittatinny Regional High School girls soccer team will play in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 1 tournament Monday, Nov. 18.
The home game will be against Mountain Lakes (19-3). The winner will play in the finals Saturday, Nov 23.
The Cougars (16-2-2) were the top seed in the state sectional tournament.
They defeated sixth-seed Indian Hills, 1-0, in the final round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament at home Thursday, Nov. 14.
They also beat fourth-seed Cresskill, 3-0, in the semifinal round Monday, Nov. 11 and ninth-seed Hawthorne, 2-1, in the quarterfinals Nov. 7.