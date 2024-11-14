x
Kittatinny in state tournament semifinal

NEWTON. Girls soccer team will play Mountain Lakes at home Monday in the NJSIAA Group 1 tournament.

Newton /
| 14 Nov 2024 | 08:41
    Kittatinny's Eleanor Deckert controls the ball as Cresskill's Ariel Alejo tries to keep pace in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament Monday, Nov. 11. The Cougars won, 3-0, and Deckert scored one goal. (Photos by George Leroy Hunter)
    Kittatinny's Sienna Templeton (13) battles Cresskill's Rita Reznik and Ella Dimitriadis for control of the ball. Templetom scored one goal and made two assists.
    Kittatinny's Katie Sajdak is about to kick the ball.
    Cresskill's Ana Gonzalez Eusevi and Kittatinny's Reese Redden challenge each other for control of the ball.
    Kittatinny's Taylor Hough scored one goal.
    Kittatinny's Erica Bode scans the soccer field.
    The victorious Kittatinny Cougars and support staff pose for a portrait.
The Kittatinny Regional High School girls soccer team will play in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 1 tournament Monday, Nov. 18.

The home game will be against Mountain Lakes (19-3). The winner will play in the finals Saturday, Nov 23.

The Cougars (16-2-2) were the top seed in the state sectional tournament.

They defeated sixth-seed Indian Hills, 1-0, in the final round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament at home Thursday, Nov. 14.

They also beat fourth-seed Cresskill, 3-0, in the semifinal round Monday, Nov. 11 and ninth-seed Hawthorne, 2-1, in the quarterfinals Nov. 7.