Lenape Valley girls soccer team to play for state sectional title Monday

Mayla McLean scored the game’s only goal - off a feed from Molly Gannon - in the second half to lift the seventh-seeded Lenape Valley Regional High Schools girls soccer team to a 1-0 decision over sixth-seeded Hawthorne in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament there Thursday, Nov. 2.

With the victory, the Patriots are scheduled to face top-seeded Pequannock (19-1) for the sectional championship there at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

Junior goalie Riley O’Brien notched her third straight shutout in state tournament play - and sixth this season - against Hawthorne with a six-save effort.

Lenape Valley advanced to the semifinal round with a 2-0 victory over second-seeded Glen Rock there Monday, Oct. 30.

Cassis Yappen and Sarah Melgar each connected for goals, and O’Brien made six saves to pace the Patriots.

Lenape Valley began state tournament play with a 7-0 victory over 10th-seeded Cresskill on Oct. 26 at home.

The offense was keyed by McLean (three goals, one assist), Ajla Brescic (two goals), Yappen (one goal, two assists), Gannon (one goal) and Molly Perry (one assist). O’Brien posted the shutout by saving both shots she faced.

The Patriots, under the direction of head coach Justin Meeth, have gone 11-2-1 since a 2-2 start. McLean, a junior, leads the team in scoring with 18 goals and eight assists.

Kittatinny girls soccer

The Kittatinny Regional High School girls soccer team, seeded fourth, suffered a 2-1 loss to fifth-seeded Waldwick in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament Tuesday, Oct. 31 at home.

Sienna Templeton scored the lone goal for the Cougars, assisted by Taylor Hough. Brooke Ginsberg anchored the defense with a 13-save performance.

Kittatinny (10-7-2) began its state tournament play with a 5-0 victory over 13th-seeded Emerson Boro at home Oct. 26.

Kendra Deckert (two goals), Hough (one goal, one assist), Templeton (one goal), Brooke Nelson (one goal) and Ginsberg (four saves) led the effort.

Nelson, a senior forward, led the Cougars in scoring with 19 goals and two assists, followed by Kendra Deckert (four goals, two assists), Hough (two goals, six assists), Vanessa Destefano (two goals, five assists), Lola Brand (three goals, two assists), Templeton (two goals, two assist), Reese Redden (three assists), Grace Nelson (one goal), Sophia Molfetto (two assists) and Abby Marra (one assist).

Ginsberg, a junior, registered nine shutouts this season.

Kittatinny cross country

Kittatinny senior Iris Wikander came across with a time of 21:09, good for 11th place overall to pace the Cougars at the NJSIAA Group 1 championships Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4 at Holmdel Park in Holmdel.

Other finishers included Katy Silla (46th place in 22:45), Adelyn McGill (73rd in 24:16), Peyton Berg (102nd in 25:51) and Camryn Downey (107th in 26:14).