Pike to hold first fishing derby since 2019

The Pike County Commissioners have announced that the 24th annual fishing derby will be held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 23, at Lily Pond, off Route 6 on Schocopee Road.

This is the first time in since 2019 that the derby will be held. It was halted in both 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

The derby will be held rain or shine. Lily Pond will be stocked at approximately 7 a.m. on the day of the derby.

The event is open, free of charge, to children under 16. Prizes will be awarded for the largest trout caught among each age group. Prizes may include fishing poles, rods, reel kits and various other fishing accessories.

Random drawing prizes will also be awarded to children in various age groups throughout the event. The prizes were donated by local sponsors.

“The fishing derby is a fun event for the children of Pike County to get out and enjoy the outdoors. We are pleased that we are able to put it on this year. We encourage all residents to attend. It is a great opportunity for the whole family to get together and make memories,” says Pike County Commissioner Chairman Matthew M. Osterberg.

The Pike County Commissioners thanks the many local sponsors for their continued support in making this event a great success.

Participants can register either online via pikepa.org/fishingderby or on the day of the event. For more information call the Pike County Commissioners’ Office at 570-296-3569.