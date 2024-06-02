Posey fifth in 110-meter hurdles

Demarius Posey finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles; Kyle Dickson placed sixth in the high jump, eighth in the long jump and 11th in the triple jump; and Caitlyn Neill was ninth in the 400-meter dash to highlight the Newton High School boys and girls track squads at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School.

Posey clocked a time of 15.82 in the 110-meter hurdles while Dickson cleared 6-0 in the high jump, 20-11.5 in the long jump and 41-1.75 in the triple jump. Neill broke the tape of the 400-meter dash in 1:01.57 while Mashara Edwards placed 10th in the 200-meter dash in 26.98.

Here’s how other Newton teams have fared of late:

Baseball

Newton, seeded 15th, bowed to second-seeded Ramsey, 7-1, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament there May 22.

Shea Vallorosi, James Marotta and Daniel Mountford each singled and Hunter Wolfe walked and drove in a run for Newton, which finished its season 7-19.

Softball

Catherine Vena was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Melissa Fehr and Madison Jones each singled and scored for 14th-seeded Newton, which bowed, 12-2, to third-seeded Indian Hills in five innings in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament May 22 in Oakland.

Newton, which concluded its season at 9-14, fashioned a 6-4 record in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference - good for a second-place finish.

Boys lacrosse

Matt Ellsworth scored twice; Max Faye added a goal and an assist; and Damien Thoresen won five faceoffs, but ninth-seeded Newton bowed to eighth-seeded Pequannock, 13-3, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament there May 24.

Brenden Lynch (51 goals, 26 assists), Faye (40 goals, 24 assists) and Ellsworth (35 goals, 30 assists) led the Braves offensively this spring.

Boys tennis

The ninth-seeded Braves bowed to eighth-seeded Wallkill Valley, 3-2, in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament there May 22,

Asher Haiduc-Dale (first singles), Frank Boffa (second singles), Kevin Kozlowski (third singles), Jack Boffa and Ryan Marschall (first doubles), and Frankie Lubrano and Felipe Narvaez (second doubles) all competed for Newton (9-5).