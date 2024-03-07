Skylands Soccer Club registration closes March 15

The Skylands Soccer Club is accepting registrations for the spring season until Friday, March 15.

The nonprofit youth soccer organization based in Frankford strives to promote and teach the game of soccer to Sussex County children ages 3-18.

Its mission is to provide a fun, positive and creative learning environment for youth soccer players that focuses on the values of teamwork, humility, respect and sportsmanship.

The club’s programs include Little Kickers and U6-U15 levels.

For information, go online to skylandssoccerclub.com or send email to skylandssc@gmail.com