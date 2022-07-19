The one thing we know is that change occurs as time passes.

During the time the constitution was written women had NO rights. A woman could not vote or own property.

With time women gained autonomy over their bodies, could vote, and own property. Women were imprisoned and beaten seeking the right to vote and eventually won just as African Americans through their amazing peaceful demonstrations eventually got their rights.

Should women’s bodies be owned by the state — what about men...?

My opinion is that the constitution was meant to evolve. Change occurs.

C. Bullen

Hamburg