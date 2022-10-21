Following up on the opinion letter “Vote like you’re choosing a friend” names a number of character traits to look for when deciding on a candidate for political office. The virtues listed are indeed honorable. However its almost impossible to name a candidate that hasn’t exhibited these morals when marketing themselves for public office. A candidate’s demeanor is important, but can be more of an act than a reflection of their true self. Voting for a candidate can result in having a positive or a negative impact on a person’s life for sometime. A chosen friend can be dropped if they turn out to be a disaster; elected officials your stuck with.

When a corporate board of directors is looking for a new CEO, they review the leadership history of a possible prospect and how they can benefit the company; they are not looking for a friend. The same standards should applied when choosing a candidate; voting records of politicians are available online.

If its a candidate first time in the political arena, close your eyes and listen intently to their sales pitch, if you’re hearing the typical political rhetoric, this individual will be nothing more than another easily lead sheep in the herd of their political party. If a first time candidate has their own message, they likely have a back bone and is someone to take a chance on.

Tris Tristam

Newton