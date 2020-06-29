Alfred S. Galdi of Newton, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was 90.

Born in his childhood home in Teaneck, N.J., he had also resided in River Vale, N.J., before moving to Green Township, N.J., in 1990, and then to Newton, in 2017.

Alfred served in the Army during the Korean War, and was stationed in the Alps of Austria. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Private First Class.

Al owned a custom furniture manufacturing and upholstery business for over three decades in Emerson, N.J. It was a family business, and his wife, Frances, worked alongside him throughout its success. Al loved antique cars –- restoring them, driving them, and talking about them to anyone who would listen. He belonged to several car clubs and organizations, and he and Fran were proud to be national judges at the largest antique auto show in Hershey, Pa., every year.

Al was very social everywhere he went, and with everyone he met. He loved to share interesting stories of his life with anyone -- even to the very end. He belonged to many township organizations, sportsman clubs, and always helped others with his mechanical and upholstery skills, including making furniture for the family’s church.

Al was married to the love of his life, Fran, for 58 years before she passed in 2012 from Alzheimer’s complications, for which Al lovingly cared for her in their home for nearly 10 years. Fran was valedictorian in high school, and Al dropped out to join “The Dukes” motorcycle group. They both were a real life Danny Zuko/Sandra Dee match made in heaven, and no two people cared for each other more than Fran and Al.

He is survived by his daughter Annette (Tracy) and her husband, Rick; sons, Scott and his wife, Shelley, David and his wife, Kathy, and Al and his wife, Christine; and grandchildren, Ricky, Molly, Chelsea, Scotty, Rachel, Michelle, Taylor, Alyssa and Christian.

Alfred is predeceased by his wife, Frances; and daughter Renee, who passed away due to a car accident in 1985.

Visitation was held June 25 in the Iliff - Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held June 26 in the St. Lawrence the Martyr Roman Catholic Church, Chester, N.J. Interment services were held in the George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his loving memory to the Renee L. Galdi Memorial Scholarship Foundation Inc. at 1470 Valley Road, Millington, NJ 07946.