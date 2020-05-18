Charlene Ann Smith of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was 71.

Daughter of the Late Louise and Donald Fields, she was born on May 6, 1949, in Newton, N.J. She spent most of her life in Augusta, N.J., finally settling in Ogdensburg for the last four years.

She was an avid crafter and loved to spend time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, and will be greatly missed by all.

Charlene is survived by her children, Donald Smith and his wife, Suzanne, and Cinder Smith; grandchildren, Samantha, Donald Roy Jr., Jessica, Austin; and Jordan; great-grandchild, Abel Haase; and siblings, Judy Davis, Tina Still; and Kathy Maurice.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roy Sr.; and brother, Bob Fields.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton. Cremation was to be held privately.