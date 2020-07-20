Corinne Miele, long a resident of West Milford, N.J., and a beloved kindergarten teacher, died peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was 80 years old.

She was the daughter of Dr. Maurine Martin and Dr. Harvey Spencer of Wellsville, N.Y.

She was a 1958 graduate of Wellsville High School. Corinne graduated from Grove City College in Pennsylvania where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1962. She was a Sigma Theta Chi sorority sister and was on the synchronizing swimming team.

She dedicated her life teaching in West Milford for 30 years, touching the lives of many children, until she retired in 1999.

Corinne lived life to the fullest through her children and grandchildren, through traveling, sailing and scuba diving. She enjoyed fitness and nutrition, bird watching, musical theater, beautiful sunsets and singing in the choir at the United Methodist Church.

She was a devoted mother, loving grandmother, warm-hearted sister and aunt, and loyal friend. She loved helping people and was a huge donor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

She was a passionate reader and was concerned with global warming and polar bear extinction.

She will be remembered for her kind gentle soul along with her caring selfless character. Her beautiful blue eyes and contagious smile lit up the room wherever she went.

Corinne was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Terri Lynn Beitel of San Diego, Calif., and Stacey Conklin and her husband, Robert Conklin, of Vernon, N.J.; grandchildren, Jonathan and Taylor Conklin; and sister, Susan Ford and husband David Ford of Delaware.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of cards or flowers, memorial donations may be made to WorldWildlife.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by Richards Funeral Home in West Milford.