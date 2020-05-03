Jack G. Wiard (aka "Charlie," "Chief," "60/40") of Mount Arlington, N.J., passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on April 28, 2020. He was 88.

Jack was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was the husband of the late Joyce Wiard (Keefer), with whom he shared 62 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2014. They were both longtime residents of Mount Arlington.

Jack was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on March 3, 1932, to the late Marcelle (Hardy) and Jack Wiard. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Marcelle; and a brother, John.

Jack was a graduate of Roxbury High School, where he was an outstanding athlete at football, baseball, and basketball. Jack had several occupations throughout his life. He worked as a draftsman at Bell Laboratories and Picatinny Arsenal. He also worked for Curtis Turner Realtors and was later a co-owner of Rockaway Realty. In addition, Jack was an expert ceramic tile contractor for over 50 years.

Jack was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the New York Giants and the New York Mets. He joined several bowling leagues. He also enjoyed playing golf and once shot a hole-in-one. He loved animals, music, cooking, vacations at the Jersey Shore, and spending time with his family. Jack was known for his great sense of humor and laugh, and he had a nickname for everyone. He had a way of making everyone feel at ease and had many friends throughout his life.

Survivors include his sons, Jack Wiard (Cindy) of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., and Michael Wiard (Diane) of Sparta, N.J.; daughter, Jeanne Marra (Christopher) of Oak Ridge, N.J.; sister, LaVerne Shemet; sisters-in-law, Shirley Mekeel and Barbara Keefer; grandchildren, Paul, Jack, Sarah, and Heather; several nieces and nephews; and nine grand dogs, including Daisy, whom he affectionately called his "therapy dog" in his later years.

The family will be planning a life celebration later in the year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the ASPCA or the Disabled American Veterans Foundation.

Arrangements were made by Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, Landing, N.J.