Lillian L. Kinney of Newton, N.J., peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a long illness. She was 73.

Daughter of the late Martin and Grace Mabee of Lafayette, NJ., she was born in Newton on July 31, 1946.

Lillian graduated from Montclair State University and also held a master’s degree in education. Mrs. Kinney held a long and dedicated physical education position at Stillwater Township School, where she was beloved by her students. She was a lifelong member of the Lafayette Federated Church, where she married the love of her life, Jim Kinney, on April 27, 1968. Lillian was also a certified swimming instructor, teaching swimming lessons at a number of venues around the county for most of her adult life.

Lillian loved gardening, planting hundreds of flowers around her home and an abundant vegetable garden in her backyard each year. Lillian loved jogging, square dancing, bike rides, Cape May, her red Mustang, hazelnut gelato, and any opportunity just to sit outside in the sun.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jim Kinney. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Mabee and his wife, Susan, of Cheshire, Conn.; son, Jay Kinney; daughter, Kerry Kinney; son-in-law, Gil Bakal; grandsons, Fisher Bakal and Miles Bakal, all of New York City; nieces, Sue Stone, Lori Vanstone, and Karen Mabee; nephews, Peter Vanstone, Rich Vanstone, Tom Vanstone, Mike Mabee; and her cherished black Labrador, Ricochet.

Her smile and kindness with be eternally missed.

Arrangements are in the care of Smith McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, N.J. Memorial contributions may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center P.O. Box 5028 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028; or online at giving.mskcc.org.