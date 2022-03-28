Allen Lewis Lewicki, of Vernon N.J., went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 24, 2022. He was 77 years old.

Born on June 3, 1944 in Paterson, N.J., Allen was the son of the late Walter and Helen Lewicki and grew up in Bronx, N.Y.

Allen graduated from broadcasting school in Manhattan before becoming a voice actor. He briefly served as the Director of the American Cancer Society in Middletown, N.Y. His professional radio broadcasting career spanned over 50 years as an announcer and manager of various radio stations. Allen spent 23 years at WAWZ/Star 99.1FM where he hosted the afternoon show, Symphony of Praise. He also spent time there as Program Director and later as Director of Operations before his retirement.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Dennis Lewicki; his son Christian Lewicki and his wife Stacy and their children Jordan, Riley, and Dax of Highland Lakes, N.J.; and his daughter Kimberly Bennett and her husband Joshua and their children Bethany, Faith, Hannah, and Sarah of Wantage, N.J. In addition, Allen is survived by his brother Daniel Lewicki and his wife Maureen of Albany, N.Y., and his sister Ruthie Keegan and her husband Matthew of Cary, N.C. He was also uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home.

Donations in his memory can be made to Smile Train at (donate.smiletrain.org) P.O. Box 96231Washington, DC 20090-6231, or Samaritan’s Purse (samaritanspurse.org) P.O. Box 3000Boone, NC 28607