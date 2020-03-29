Barbara Truax of Hopatcong, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home. She was 79.

Barbara was born on July 26, 1940, in New York City.

She was an active and longtime member of Grace Church on the Mount in Netcong, N.J., and she was fond of the church's bible studies. She was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for many years before retiring and was a resident of Hopatcong for the past 40 years.

Barbara enjoyed birdwatching, traveling, scrapbooking, reading, bowling, playing the violin, and spending time with her cherished friends.

She is survived by many dear friends.

She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, LaVern ("Skip"), in 2011.

Due to federal and state recommendations, Barbara’s services will be conducted privately. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Township, N.J.

For memorial donations and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of one’s choice.