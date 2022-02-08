Betty Jane Woods of Denver, Colo., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 11, 2022. She was 95.

A career nurse, Betty was born in Newton, N.J., on Nov. 14, 1926, and had lived in Denver since 1951.

Betty graduated from Newton High School and earned her diploma in nursing at Hackensack Hospital. But after working for two years as surgical nurse in NJ, she was ready to see a bit more of the world — so she convinced three nursing friends to head to Denver, where Betty would spend the rest of her life and career impacting the lives of those who knew and loved her, both near and far.

Once in Colorado, she added a BS in nursing from CU Boulder to her RN degree. Betty’s lifelong friends and roommates were all nurses, like her — at one point, a group of them lived on the third floor of a home that had been owned by actor Douglas Fairbanks, Jr.! Eventually, thefriends bought a home in the Wheatridge area of Denver.

One day in 1954, one of the roommates said, “let’s build a cabin” — and build it they did! Armed with books, axes and saws, Betty and three nursing friends spent their off-hours over the next five years building an 18x20 foot cabin—by hand — about 50 miles from Denver, aside a small stream north of Route 285 near Bailey. Digging and pouring a foundation, chopping down and hand-stripping some 80 property trees, and building a fireplace/chimney from rocks on the property with a sandstone mantle, the friends created a getaway in the woods with sunny windows and a double loft that slept 5 and welcomed many building helpers and visitors over the years. Known as the “Nurses Cabin” — complete with plaque — it was finished in 1960. As other cabins and homes began to spring up in the area, hikers and new residents often trekked through the woods to visit the now-legendary local landmark.

With nearly all of Betty’s family members located on the East Coast, Denver became a popular Woods family layover, drive-through, or end-point destination for dozens of trips over the years — whether by car, plane, or even travel-trailer. Betty was always ready to serve as local tour guide, enjoying the beauty and culture of her adopted state — but she delighted in travel and exploring other destinations across the country and around the world, too.

Over the years, Betty’s nursing roles included working in the medical/surgical unit at St. Luke’s Hospital, then as an operating room nurse and in nursing management, completing her career at St. Anthony’s Central in Denver. Once Betty retired from nursing in 1986, she continued top provide care as an active volunteer for the Society of St. Vincent DePaul and a traveling eucharistic minister for many years.

Betty was a resident of The Gardens at St. Elizabeth, where she was all-in with gardening, excursions, event-planning, and creative activities like photography and card-making to send to family and friends — indeed, she never missed a birthday! With her no-nonsense outlook on life, Betty was that steadfast presence with a heart of gold — indeed, she had a knack for knowing when a friend or family member needed a little extra moral support and she was always there to provide it. And when someone couldn’t remember a detail about a family event or past conversation? Ask Betty — she was sure to know. She remembered everything. Betty’s walls and bookcases were filled with photos of family and friends she held dear.

She is survived by brothers Don (Peg) of Lewes, Del., and Bob (Nancy) of Newton, N.J.; nieces and nephews Linda Brickley (John) of San Diego, Calif.; Debra Modlin (Glenn) of Jupiter, Fla. Jan Pollitt of Kingston, N.Y.; Kelly Lynch (Joe) of Gettysburg, Pa., Dave Woods of Newton, N.J., Whitney Bremer (Jim) of Westfield, N.J., Kristy Minkewicz (Jim) of Newtonl N.J.; Kim McCullough of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; and Greg Woods of Essex Fells, N.J.; grandnieces/nephews, Alana Modlin, Ariana Modlin, Zachary Pollitt, Amy Thide (Jeremy), Colleen Minkewicz, Cameron Bremer, Leah Bremer, Quinn McCullough, Emily McCullough, Abigail Woods, Brooke Woods, and Madison Woods; and great-grand nephew, Drew Thide.

She was predeceased by parents James R. Woods Sr. and Margaret Longcoy Woods and brother James R. Woods Jr.

A memorial service was held Jan. 20 in the Chapel at Gardens of St. Elizabeth, Denver. A graveside ceremony will take place in Newton, N.J., at a future date.

Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Denver Conference, Denver Metro Council, 2830 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205 (svdpden.org). Arrangements were by Smith McCracken Funeral Home.