Carol Anne Williams of Montague, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. She was 55.

Born in East Orange, N.J., on April 3, 1966, Carol lived in West Milford, N.J., before moving to Sussex County 30 years ago. She worked for Home Depot in the customer service department for ten years in Dover, N.J., and the past four years in Matamoras, Pa.

Carol was predeceased by her father, Dennis Kessler.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Edward A. Williams Sr.; her son, Edward A. Williams Jr. of Montague; her daughter, Jennifer Williams of Montague; her mother, Mary Grace (Girvan) Kessler of Sussex, N.J.; her brother, Daniel Kessler of Hopatcong, N.J.; and her sister, Cathleen Gomez and her husband, Emilio of Sussex.

Visitation was held Nov. 12 at St. Monica R.C. Church, Sussex, with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following. Private cremation service was to be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex.