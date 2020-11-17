Caroline Williams Vreeland of Wantage, N.J., peacefully passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her residence. She was 70.

Born in Hopewell, N.J., Caroline has lived in Sussex County for most of her life. She had been employed by the Orange County Infirmary in Goshen, N.Y., as a LPN and retired 15 years ago.

Caroline was predeceased by her mother, Jeannette C. (Sutphen) Thompson, in 1999; her brother, James L. Thompson in 1994; and her daughter-in-law, Michelle Pearson in 2000.

She is survived by her husband, James E. Vreeland; children, Becky (Pearson) Rutley and her husband, Rusty, Billy Pearson and his wife, Diane, Jenny Pearson Valkema, Renee Vreeland, and Jason Vreeland and his wife, Danielle; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23) Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Interment will follow at Mt. Salem Cemetery in Wantage, N.J.