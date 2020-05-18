Charles H. Cogswell of Wayne, N.J., formerly of Byram, N.J., passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Arbor Ridge Care Center, Wayne. He was 93.

Son of the late Charles S. and Adelaide (Schiehl) Cogswell, he was on April 19, 1927, in Brooklyn. He lived in Byram before moving to Wayne one year ago.

Known for his good sense of humor and to be quick-witted, Charles enjoyed photography, computers, woodworking, and music (even playing the saxophone at one time).Prior to his retirement, he was a control engineer with Atlantic Mutual Insurance in Short Hills, N.J.

Charles was a Merchant Marine veteran.

He was the beloved husband for 71 years of Rosemary (Ripp) Cogswell; beloved father of Christopher Cogswell, Bryan Cogswell, Victoria Cogswell, Geoffrey Cogswell, Valerie Clark, the late Alan Cogswell, Douglas Cogswell, and the late Charles Cogswell Jr.; loving grandfather/great-grandfather of 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are private. Memorial donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (kidney.org).