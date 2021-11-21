Dale R. Duckworth of Newton, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Newton Medical Center. He was 59.

Dale was born in Newton to the late Charles J. and Beverly (Chew) Duckworth. He was a lifelong Newton resident and graduated from Newton High School.

Dale enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, a good dessert, and his yearly summer vacation with the Festas. He was a master chef on the grill, could fix just about anything, and made it his life’s mission to find the best fried pickles. He was an avid NY Giants fan and some of his best memories were spent watching games and spending time reminiscing with his lifelong friends. Most importantly, Dale was a loving husband, and father. He had strong family values and was very proud of his children, Rachael and Alex.

Dale is survived by his wife, Laurie Duckworth; his children, Rachael Duckworth and Alexander Duckworth; his sisters, Penny Morgan and Tara Halsey; his nieces and nephew, Jessica, Erin, Taylor, Joey, and Sam; his great-nephews, Trenton, Braxton, and Griffin, and his fur-babies, Bailey, Maggie, and Ava.

Memorial visitation was held Nov. 20 at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.