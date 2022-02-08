Douglas “Doug” Allan Nobile of Sparta, N.J., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 76. He was born Feb. 14, 1945, in Summit, NJ the son of the late Fred and Marguerite Nobile.

Doug was the husband of Roberta “Birdy” Nobile nee Fowler and was married for 55 adventurous years. He is survived by his wife, Birdy, his son Jonathan Nobile, his daughter Amy Nobile-Tinker and his sister Cynthia Geertsema.

Doug attended Sparta High School. He was drafted into the armed forces and was inducted into the Army on May 20, 1966. He served honorably in the Vietnam War as a combat infantryman where he was wounded in battle and received the Purple Heart Medal.

After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1968, he joined his father to own and operate the family business Service Precision Grinding Inc. located in Franklin, N.J. He ran the business with his father, wife, and son for nearly 50 years.

After his retirement from Service Precision Grinding Inc., in 2015, he joined the Sparta VFW Post #7248, and proudly contributed his time with his wife, Birdy to support local and national veterans and their families.

Doug had a wonderfully creative and mechanical mind and loved woodworking, Lionel Trains and vacationing with his family in St. John, U.S.V.I. He was a happy, generous man who had a joyful demeanor that could light up the room.

A celebration of his life adventures will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to the Sparta VFW Post #7248 would be greatly appreciated.