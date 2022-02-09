Edward Brylawski died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. He was 79.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Edward L. Brylawski and Helene (Gotlohn).

He graduated from Central High School in Philadelphia in 1960, and earned both his B.S. in Civil Engineering (1965) and his M.S. in Geotechnical Engineering (1969) from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

He married Eva Erichsen in September 1965. Shortly thereafter they left for Peace Corps training in Puerto Rico, which was followed by Peace Corps Service in the interior of Panama 1966 & 1967. Ed was the “go to“ person for any technical questions. He taught English and math in the local high school and helped construct several road-to-market bridges. He had several projects on the San Blas Islands. Ed always considered the time in the Peace Corps as the most rewarding experience he ever had. The people we met there, Panamanians and fellow Peace Corps volunteers, are still some of our closest friends.

After graduate school Ed was hired by M-K International in Boise, Idaho, with the intention of working in Chile. Political uncertainty there put an end to that. Daughter, Alexia was born in Boise (1969). In 1970 the family moved to Denver where Ed joined Woodward Clyde Consultants. The three years in Denver took Ed on many long-term projects all over the west. He spent time in Wyoming, Arizona, Montana, Utah and Colorado. James was born in Denver (1971). Usually the family would join him on these long term projects.

In 1973, while on vacation in Norway he interviewed and was offered a job with the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI). While at NGI he worked with soil investigation and instrumentation of the of offshore oil platforms in the North Sea. Much to his adventurists delight, the job took him on helicopter rides and a journey to the ocean floor in a mini-sub to inspect the foundations. One of his most exciting experiences was being aboard a platform as it was being towed by a fleet of tugboats out to its location and placed on its footprint on the ocean floor in the North Sea.

Embracing the Norwegian lifestyle, Ed and the family took up cross country skiing in the winter and sailing in the summer. He made lifelong friends that he continued to visit over the years.

In 1982 the family returned to the US with a quick stop in Vancouver Canada and settled in Seal Beach, Calif. After three years in California Ed headed back east and established Geonor, Inc., in New Jersey. Learning Spanish in Panama helped Ed get several consulting jobs in South America, where he combined his love of travel and meeting new people. South America became a vacation destination for Ed and Eva for many years. From trekking in Patagonia, bus trips across the Argentine pampa and wine tasting in Mendoza.

Ed had a love for trains. His train excursions took him on uncountable trips, from the Hudson Bay in Canada on a polar bear watch to Cape Horn on the tip of South America, and all over Europe. He would search for train lines to ride, “unexplored territory” he called it, as he prepared for a trip you could see the gleam in his eyes.

Ed embraced life. He loved his family and friends, his work, meeting new people, music, especially Broadway shows, dancing – he was pretty bad at it, good food, hiking, kayaking, camping and most outdoor sports. It was commonly known that with Ed around, there was never a dull moment.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Eva (Erichsen); daughter Alexia Harper (Steve); grandsons Ethan and Finn Harper of Annapolis, Md.; son James Brylawski; grandsons Jamie and Kristian Brylawski of Sparta, N.J.; sister Helen Kelso (Don); cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends all around the world.