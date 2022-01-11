Elizabeth W. Nemeth of Franklin, N.J., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock, N.J. She was 73.

Born in Austria to the late Ivan and Anastasia (Podobinski) Konwalow, Elizabeth came to the U.S. after growing up in Venezuela in 1964. She had lived in Passaic, N.J., settling in Franklin with her late husband, George, when they married in 1973.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, cooking, cleaning, and, above all else, Loving, Nurturing and Caring for her Family. She loved God and had so much joy following and speaking His Word.

Predeceased by her husband, George Arpad Nemeth, Elizabeth is survived by her son, George Nemeth and daughter, Natalie Nemeth Smith; granddaughter, Addison Smith; and sister, Maria K. Higginbotham, all of Franklin; and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements for Elizabeth are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, Franklin.